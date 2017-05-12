Rise of Populism, Anti-establishment Leaders Shake Foundation of EU

Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential elections brought a sigh of relief in many Western capitals, worried that the National Front’s Marie Le Pen if elected would pull France away from the European Union. But many analysts warn that the future of the European bloc remains uncertain. Britain, a key member of the EU, is on its way out, and the populist, anti-establishment, anti-EU wave is still on the rise across the continent. VOA’s Jela de Franceschi reports.