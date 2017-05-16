Pennsylvania Farmers Fear Labor Shortage from Immigration Crackdown

Like elsewhere in America, farmers and fruit growers in the eastern state of Pennsylvania rely heavily on immigrants, mainly Hispanic, to tend the fields and harvest the crops. Many entered the U.S. illegally but have settled in rural communities across the country, raising families while working the fields and paying taxes withdrawn from their paychecks. But stepped up immigration enforcement by the Trump administration is threatening this way of life. VOA’s Bill Rodgers reports.
