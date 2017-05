Author Gideon Rachman talks with PC USA host Carol Castiel about his new book “Easternization – Asia’s Rise and America’s Decline: From Obama to Trump and Beyond.” Rachman says “Over the last forty years and more, we’ve seen an enormous burst of economic growth in Asia, which is now really transformed the economic balance of power around the world." But he also tells Carol that easternization need not be synonymous with authoritarianism.