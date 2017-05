Once renowned in Asia for its durability and versatility, traditional Korean paper called Hanji is now produced only in a handful of rural paper mills. But Korean-American artist Aimee Lee is dedicated to carrying on the 2,000-year old tradition through her artwork and teaching. VOA’s June Soh caught up with her at an exhibition in Washington held in part to celebrate Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Molly McKitterick narrates.