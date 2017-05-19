Accessibility links

Higher US Trop Levels in Afghanistan?

HIGHER US TROOP LEVELS IN AFGHANISTAN? The Trump administration is considering whether to send between three to five thousand additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan to try to break a stalemate in the 15-year long war against the Taliban.  Administration officials say President Donald Trump is likely to discuss a troop increase when he attends a NATO summit later this month.  VOA’s Ayaz Gul in Islamabad and VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb discuss the looming military escalation in Afghanistan.

