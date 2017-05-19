TRUMP TROUBLES U.S. President Donald Trump's White House was left reeling Wednesday following the stunning allegation that he sought to derail a criminal investigation into links his former National Security Adviser had with Russian officials, on top of reports that Trump disclosed highly classified intelligence to two Moscow diplomats last week. VOA’s Bill Gallo at the White House, and VOA National Security correspondent Jeff Seldin talk about the controversies involving former FBI Director James Comey, former National Security Advisor James Flynn, and possible Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election.