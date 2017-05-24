Experts: No Proof IS Ordered Manchester Attack

Islamic State claims that one of its "soldiers" carried out Monday night's attack at a concert in the northern British city of Manchester that killed 22 people and wounded about 60 others. Police have identified the suspected suicide bomber as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a British citizen of Libyan descent. Experts have found no proof that Islamic State ordered the attack, but say the weakening group continues to inspire some people to commit terrorist attacks. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.