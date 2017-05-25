Accessibility links

Trump's Trip Provides Respite From Russia Controversy

Four months into his presidency, Donald Trump is trying to avoid the fate of some of his predecessors who saw their administrations nearly consumed by various scandals and controversies. In Trump’s case the issue at hand is Russian meddling in last year’s election and whether there was collusion between his campaign aides and the Russians. History has shown that presidents can pay a steep political price when consumed by scandal. VOA National Correspondent Jim Malone reports from Washington.

