Defying Pessimists, NATO Summit Ends on Positive Note

NATO has moved into brand new, shiny headquarters – projecting a modern, forward looking image that counters the characterization that President Trump and other critics of the alliance have previously made of the organization. Amid the anxiety felt by some European leaders about the future, some see Thursday’s summit – where discussions were driven largely by the latest spate of terrorist attacks in Europe - as a possibility for a new direction for the alliance. VOA's Luis Ramirez reports.
Your opinion
Show comments