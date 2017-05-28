Accessibility links

Memorial Day, America's Solemn Holiday of Remembrance

On the final Monday of May, Americans set aside the day to honor those who died on the battlefield.
A poster honors veterans, showing a boy and an old soldier saluting each other, and girl presenting the soldier with bouquet of flowers. (photo courtesy of the Federal Art Project in New York, 1936 or 1937]
American soldiers look for the graves of friends following Memorial Day rites in Brookwood cemetery in Surrey, South of London on May 30, 1945.
Ashland, Aroostook County, Maine. Memorial Day ceremonies Contributor Names Collier, John, 1913-1992, photographer Created / Published 1943 May.
U.S. and NATO&rsquo;s forces observe a moment of silence during an event to mark the Memorial Day Ceremony at the U.S Camp Eggers base in Kabul, Afghanistan on May 26, 2008.&nbsp;
