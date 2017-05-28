Memorial Day, America's Solemn Holiday of Remembrance
On the final Monday of May, Americans set aside the day to honor those who died on the battlefield.
Show more
1
A poster honors veterans, showing a boy and an old soldier saluting each other, and girl presenting the soldier with bouquet of flowers. (photo courtesy of the Federal Art Project in New York, 1936 or 1937]
2
American soldiers look for the graves of friends following Memorial Day rites in Brookwood cemetery in Surrey, South of London on May 30, 1945.
3
Ashland, Aroostook County, Maine. Memorial Day ceremonies Contributor Names Collier, John, 1913-1992, photographer Created / Published 1943 May.
4
U.S. and NATO’s forces observe a moment of silence during an event to mark the Memorial Day Ceremony at the U.S Camp Eggers base in Kabul, Afghanistan on May 26, 2008.