In Photos: 2017 Academy Awards Winners

Here are the winners of some of the major categories for the 2017 Academy Awards.
Show more
1
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: MAHERSHALA ALI, for "Moonlight."
2
BEST FEATURE DOCUMENTARY: O.J: MADE IN AMERCA, Director Ezra Edelman and producer Caroline Waterlow accept the Oscar for Best Feature Documentary for "."
3
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: VIOLA DAVIS for "Fences."
4
BEST FOREIGN FILM: THE SALESMAN, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, who directed the film, did not attend the awards in protest over the U.S. travel ban on some countries. He's seen here at the film's premier in Paris, Oct. 10, 2016.