In Photos: 2017 Academy Awards Winners

Here are the winners of some of the major categories for the 2017 Academy Awards.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: MAHERSHALA ALI, for &quot;Moonlight.&quot;
BEST FEATURE DOCUMENTARY: O.J: MADE IN AMERCA, Director Ezra Edelman and producer Caroline Waterlow accept the Oscar for Best Feature Documentary for &quot;.&quot;
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: VIOLA DAVIS for &quot;Fences.&quot;
BEST FOREIGN FILM: THE SALESMAN, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, who directed the film, did not attend the awards in protest over the U.S. travel ban on some countries. &nbsp;He&#39;s seen here at the film&#39;s premier in Paris, Oct. 10, 2016.
