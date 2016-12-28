Actress Debbie Reynolds, Mother of Carrie Fisher, Dies at 84

American actress Debbie Reynolds has died, just one day after her actress daughter Carrie Fisher passed away. Reynolds suffered a stroke at the home of her son in Beverly Hills, California.

Reynolds, 84, was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after paramedics were called to her son's home.

The son, Todd Fisher, confirmed Reynolds' death to various news media. "She wanted to be with Carrie," Todd Fisher was quoted as saying.

"She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken," he said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his mother was taken by ambulance. He said the stress of his sister's death "was too much" for Reynolds.

Reynolds starred opposite Gene Kelly in the 1952 classic movie Singin' in the Rain, and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown. She also was nominated for a Tony Award in 1973 for her performance in the Broadway musical Irene.

She received an honorary Oscar in 2015, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, but was too ill to attend the ceremony. Her granddaughter, actress Billie Lourd, accepted the statuette in her honor. Reynolds was recognized for her decades-long commitment to various charities, including the mental health organization she founded, the Thalians.

Born in El Paso, Texas, Mary Frances "Debbie" Reynolds was married three times. She had two children with the late crooner Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor.

Her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who starred as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, died Tuesday at age 60, days after suffering a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

In a November interview with for the NPR show Fresh Air, Carrie Fisher spoke of her admiration for her mother, who she said had some recent health setbacks.

"She's an immensely powerful woman, and I just admire my mother very much," Carrie Fisher said. "There's very few women from her generation who worked like that, who just kept a career going all her life, and raised children, and had horrible relationships, and lost all her money, and got it back again. I mean, she's had an amazing life, and she's someone to admire.''

Reynolds and Fisher appear together in a documentary that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher is set to air on HBO in early 2017.