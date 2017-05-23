American Pop Singer Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is an American pop singer, dancer and actress. Grande was born in Boca Raton, Florida, in 1993 and began performing onstage when she was a child.

A role in a Broadway play at age 15, followed by some small TV roles, helped her land a role on TV's "Victorious," which was set in a performing arts high school. Grande was cast as a goofy aspiring singer-actress named Cat Valentine.

Her pop music career was set off by "Victorious," and she was signed to the Universal Republic Record label. In 2012, her first single "Put Your Hearts Up" gained great attention, debuting at number 25 on the pop charts.

Her debut album, Yours Truly, was released in August 2013. Grande's 2014 release, "My Everything," sold 169,000 copies in its first week, debuting at No. 1.

In 2015, Grande released Christmas & Chill, a holiday album, and the single "Focus." In February 2016, she released her third album Dangerous Woman, and the title track debuted at number 10 on the Hot 100 that March.

With it, Grande became the the first person in the history of that chart to have the lead single from each of her first three albums debut in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Grande's accolades include three American Music Awards, the Music Business Association's Breakthrough Artist of the Year, an MTV Video Music Award, three MTV Europe Music Awards and four Grammy Award nominations.

In 2016, Time magazine named Grande one of the 100 most influential people in the world.