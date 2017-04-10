April 10, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Former Nazi concentration camp survivor Petro Fedorowitsch Mischuk of Ukraine holds his uniform cap during the commemoration ceremonies for the 72th anniversary of the liberation of former Nazi concentration camp Mittelbau-Dora near Nordhausen, central Germany.
Riot police take positions during clashes with demonstrators protesting against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela.
The Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft lands with Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA and Flight Engineers Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of Roscosmos near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.
The coffin of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the recent Westminster attack, is transported through Carriage Gates at the Palace of Westminster, where it laid overnight, to his funeral at Southwark Cathedral in central London.
