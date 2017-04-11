Accessibility links

April 11, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
With assist from its mahouts, an elephant blows water from its trunk onto tourists in a motor-tricycle, or Tuk Tuk, ahead of the Buddhist New Year, known as Songkran, in Ayutthaya province, central Thailand.
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews lava during an eruption, with the Sicilian town of Riposto, Italy, visible in the foreground.
Afghan children play on a manually-operated ferris wheel in Kabul.
Ethnic Miao women wearing traditional costumes march in a parade during a local festival in Taijiang county, Guizhou province, China, April 10, 2017.
