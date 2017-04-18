April 18, 2017

Displaced Iraqi children play outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul.
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada.
One of four Acehnese teens gets whipped for spending time in close proximity with her boyfriend, which is against Sharia law, in Aceh.
A Kashmiri shepherd tosses a lamb after rescuing it from being washed away in Harshan village 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
