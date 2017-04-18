Accessibility links

April 18, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Displaced Iraqi children play outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul.
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as &quot;Iceberg Alley&quot;, near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada.
One of four Acehnese teens gets whipped for spending time in close proximity with her boyfriend, which is against Sharia law, in Aceh.
A Kashmiri shepherd tosses a lamb after rescuing it from being washed away in Harshan village 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
