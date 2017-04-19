Day in Photos

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
An injured demonstrator is been helped by another after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.
2
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, center right at bottom, takes a selfie with U.S. servicemen on the flight deck of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, at the Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan.
3
Alpenhorn players perform during Pope Francis' weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican.
4
A child reacts after having his head shaved by Buddhist monks during a ceremony entitled 'Children Becoming Buddhist Monks', at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea.
Your opinion
Show comments