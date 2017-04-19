Accessibility links

Day in Photos

April 19, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An injured demonstrator is been helped by another after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, center right at bottom, takes a selfie with U.S. servicemen on the flight deck of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, at the Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan.

Alpenhorn players perform during Pope Francis' weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican.

A child reacts after having his head shaved by Buddhist monks during a ceremony entitled 'Children Becoming Buddhist Monks', at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea.

