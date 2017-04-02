April 2, 2017

Tourists stroll through Heerstrasse flanked by pink cherry tree blossoms on Cherry Blossom Avenue in downtown Bonn, Germany.
Women in traditional attire perform Japanese traditional dance during Sumida Park Cherry Blossom Festival in Tokyo.
South Korean Marines take position on a beach as amphibious assault vehicles fire smoke shells during a joint landing operation by U.S. and South Korean Marines in the southeastern port of Pohang.
Tightly-packed buildings are seen from the Fei Ngo Shan in the night in Hong Kong, April 1, 2017.
