Farmer Piet Warmerdam picks up a yellow tulip from a red flower field as its growth could damage the rest, in Den Helderin, Netherlands.
A man jumps off the cliff of Serendah waterfall in Rawang, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka hold a video conference call with Commander Peggy Whitson and Flight Engineer Jack Fischer of NASA on the International Space Station from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S.
A boat sails during the sunset in the sea of Fortaleza, Brazil.
