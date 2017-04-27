A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
A white tiger swims in a creek to cool itself on a hot summer day at Anna National Zoological Park in Chennai.
2
First lady Melania Trump listens as her husband President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a meeting with Argentine President Mauricio Macri his wife Juliana Awada in the Oval Office of the White House.
3
Afghan refugee families wait to be registered at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) repatriation center on the outskirts of Peshawar.
4
A male model painted by 31-year-old Israeli artist Avi Ram poses for a picture at the Tower of David in Jerusalem's Old City .
Your opinion
Show comments