A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu are seen half-shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India April 3, 2017.
2
An injured person walks outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg, Russia.
3
Sally Goodsir, Assistant Curator of Decorative Arts, holds a London Underground sign presented to Queen Elizabeth in 2010, one of the items of the Royal Gifts exhibition which goes on public display on July 22 at the Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace, London.
4
Pink flamingos stand in the water at the Ras al-Khor Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.
Your opinion
Show comments