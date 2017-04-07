Accessibility links

Languages
Day in Photos

April 7, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
Women wearing Kimonos pose for a souvenir photo with blooming cherry blossoms in Kyoto, Japan.
1

Women wearing Kimonos pose for a souvenir photo with blooming cherry blossoms in Kyoto, Japan.

A member of honor guards attends a welcoming ceremony for Norway&#39;s Prime Minister Erna Solberg outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
2

A member of honor guards attends a welcoming ceremony for Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.

Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill releases birds at Annunciation Cathedral in the Moscow's Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
3

Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill releases birds at Annunciation Cathedral in the Moscow's Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.

Tourists visit the National World War II Memorial on the east end of the Reflecting Pool and Lincoln Memorial as a storm clears the nation's capital in Washington.
4

Tourists visit the National World War II Memorial on the east end of the Reflecting Pool and Lincoln Memorial as a storm clears the nation's capital in Washington.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG