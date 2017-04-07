April 7, 2017

Women wearing Kimonos pose for a souvenir photo with blooming cherry blossoms in Kyoto, Japan.
A member of honor guards attends a welcoming ceremony for Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill releases birds at Annunciation Cathedral in the Moscow's Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
Tourists visit the National World War II Memorial on the east end of the Reflecting Pool and Lincoln Memorial as a storm clears the nation's capital in Washington.
