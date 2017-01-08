Report: Car Bomb Strikes Baghdad Market, at Least 12 Dead

A car bomb blast killed at least 12 people and wounded 50 others at a vegetable market in eastern Baghdad Sunday, police and medical sources said.

The explosion hit the mainly Shi’ite district of Jamila, the sources said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.

Interior Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Saad Maan says a member of the security forces spotted the car bomber and opened fire, but was unable to prevent him from detonating his vehicle outside a wholesale market in Baghdad’s sprawling Shiite district of Sadr City.

A series of attacks in the Iraqi capital and other cities in just more than a week has killed dozens of people.

Several have been claimed by Islamic State, which is coming under increasing pressure from a U.S.-backed offensive in Mosul, its last major stronghold in Iraq. IS views Shiite Muslims, as well as other religious minorities, as apostates.

Commercial and public areas are among the militants’ most frequent targets as they seek to undermine public confidence in the government’s ability to maintain security.