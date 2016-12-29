Bahrain Activist Detained Again After Being Granted Bail

A prominent Bahraini rights activist was to have been freed Wednesday on bail, until authorities ordered that he remain in jail for other charges.

Nabeel Rajab has been in prison for seven months pending a trial on charges of circulating inaccurate information and posting a series of insults on Twitter.

Rajab's lawyer said his client was to be released after a long court hearing on Wednesday.

But prosecution chief Mohamed Salah said in a statement reported on by the state news agency BNA that he will remain in jail until an investigation handled by the public prosecution is concluded.

Rajab was arrested in June for the tweets. He also is under investigation for letters that were published in his name by The New York Times and the French newspaper Le Monde while he was incarcerated.