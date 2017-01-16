Biden Urges Trump Administration to Continue Cancer Campaign

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is urging the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump to continue to support his national fight to eradicate cancer.

Speaking Monday before the official start of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Biden said: “This is the one bipartisan thing that exists, and I pray it will continue to exist in the new administration.”

WATCH: Joe Biden on the national fight to stop cancer

He said he already has spoken to his successor, Vice President-elect Mike Pence, about maintaining the Obama administration program to speed up research into cancer and to work to ultimately eliminate the disease.

“It is my hope, as I have already spoken to the VP-elect, who is a good man, about to come in to be vice president in four days, or three days, about my willingness to continue to work with him and the incoming administration to be committed and enthusiastic as we are in the goal of ending cancer as we know it, and my prayer is they will do that as well,” he said.

Biden was named by President Barack Obama to lead the government initiative called “Cancer Moonshot,” after Biden lost his son to brain cancer in 2015.

“Like many of you, I decided to become acquainted with this after someone close to me and my family was diagnosed. You try to learn everything you possibly can once that occurs.”

Biden also urged other countries to invest in fighting cancer, saying: “This investment, in my view, should be matched by other nations who agree that now is the time to double down in our fight against cancer.”

Biden has said he will continue to advocate for cancer research after he leaves office Friday.