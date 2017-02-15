Biden Elected to National Constitution Center Post

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been elected chairman of the board of trustees at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center.

The center, a nonprofit, nonpartisan institution and museum devoted to discussion and explanation of the U.S. Constitution, announced Wednesday that Biden would succeed former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, whose term ended in January.

Jeffrey Rosen, president and chief executive officer of the center, said Biden's "love for the Constitution and passion for teaching all Americans about its enduring principles have inspired people around the world."

Biden said he's honored to succeed former Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush at the head of such a "national treasure."

Biden will also be splitting his time between programs at the University of Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania as part of his post-White House life.