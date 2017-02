More than 18,000 people have died in Nigeria's seven year conflict with Boko Haram, the terror group known for abducting hundreds of Chibok schoolgirls. A Boko Haram trademark has been its stealth. Now, VOA has obtained a trove of secret videos made by Boko Haram videos that show firsthand the atrocities commited against defenseless Nigerians at the height of Boko Haram's control of northeast Nigeria; executions, beatings and rule by fear.