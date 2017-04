On April 15, 2013, the Boston Marathon bombing shook the world. Movies such as the feature film "Patriots Day" offered a dramatized account of those events. But Jon Dunham's documentary "Boston," narrated by Boston native Matt Damon, looks beyond the bombings, weaving an uplifting narrative of the race from its inception in 1897 to 2014, the year after the attacks. VOA's Penelope Poulou has more.