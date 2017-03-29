Brexit Kicks Off as Britain Triggers Article 50

Britain’s process of leaving the EU is officially under way after PM Theresa May triggered Article 50. Britain’s decision to leave the EU has called attention to a question that many people around the world are asking these days: Has globalization been good for communities? In the English city of Bristol, a group of citizens has begun to do its share to stop the flow of money and jobs out of the city and preserve the local culture. VOA Europe correspondent Luis Ramirez reports.