Bush Begins Physical Therapy in Recovery From Pneumonia

Former President George H.W. Bush is increasing his activity as he recovers from pneumonia at a Houston hospital.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said Tuesday that Bush, 92, was sitting up, talking with physicians, staff and visitors, and returning phone calls. The nation's 41st president also was working with physical therapists to help him regain strength.

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on January 14 for breathing difficulties blamed on pneumonia. He later was moved to intensive care when doctors inserted a breathing tube. He was moved from the ICU on Monday afternoon.

Former first lady Barbara Bush was discharged from the same hospital Monday after five days for treatment of bronchitis. McGrath said she returned as a visitor Tuesday to be with her husband of 72 years.