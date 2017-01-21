Libya's Neighbors Demand National Dialogue to End Crisis

Representatives of Libya's neighbors are warning rival factions in the North African nation against seeking to settle their differences through military force.



The representatives, who met in Cairo on Saturday, came from Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, Chad, Niger and Tunisia. Also attending was U.N. envoy to Libya Martin Kobler.



“A comprehensive political dialogue between all Libya parties is the only way out of this crisis,” said a final communique after the meeting, saying the delegates “decisively reject” a military solution to the Libyan crisis.



Libya has plunged into chaos and lawlessness since the ouster and later killing of Muammar Gadhafi in a 2011 uprising and subsequent civil war, with two rival administrations operating in the east and west of the vast, oil-rich nation.