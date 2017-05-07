Accessibility links

Release of 82 Chibok Girls Celebrated

Dozens of members of the 'Bring Back Our Girls' Campaign hold a rally at Unity Fountain in Abuja to celebrate the release of 82 Chibok school girls in exchange for a number of Boko Haram militants and a reported cash payment.
