Christmas Season Bittersweet for Copts in Cairo

Copts celebrate Christmas on January 7. It is a festive, yet mournful time, as terror attacks against them increase during their holiday season.
A priest leads the mass in a church in Minya, Egypt. Copts celebrates Christmas on Jan 7. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
A Muslim mother grieves her son, who was killed during a terror attack on a church as he was passing by, in Cairo, Egypt. Terror attacks against Copts increase during the new year holidays. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
A woman holds a photo of her son, a Coptic man who was killed during a terror attack in 2016, as the man’s sister and aunt cry during his funeral in Cairo, Egypt. Terror attacks targeting Copts increase near their Christmas on Jan. 7.
A priest fumigates an area of the church during Christmas Eve in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 6, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)