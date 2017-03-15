25 Killed in Damascus Court Bombing

At least 25 people were killed Wednesday in a suicide bomb attack inside the main Damascus justice building, according to Syria’s official news agency.

The attack occurred inside the Palace of Justice, a courthouse in central Damascus, state media said. No other details were immediately available.

The suicide bombing Wednesday comes just less than a week after a similar attack on a Shi'ite Muslim cemetery left at least 40 people dead and more than 120 wounded.

The attack was claimed by a Syrian al-Qaida affiliate. Most of those killed were Iraqi pilgrims, the British based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.