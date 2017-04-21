A bullet hole is pictured in a shop window on the Champs Elysees boulevard in Paris. France began picking itself up Friday from another deadly shooting claimed by the Islamic State group.
A displaced child, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with her family, plays at Khazer camp, Iraq.
Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery take part in a 41 Gun Royal Salute to mark the 91st birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Hyde Park, central London.
A man from the Netherlands shows his tattoos on the back of his head on the first day of the Frankfurt Tattoo Convention in Frankfurt, Germany.
