February 10, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An Afghan refugee sits up after waking up in an abandoned warehouse where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia. Hundreds of migrants have been sleeping in freezing conditions in central Belgrade looking for ways to cross the heavily guarded EU borders.
2
Protesters carry Georgian flags and a poster showing a caricature of former Prime Minister billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili during a march in support of Rustavi 2 TV channel in Tbilisi. Hundreds of people marched to express their support for the independent channel and blamed the government and Ivanishvili for an attempt to silence opposition media.
3
Rafael Tapia, from Chile, drops down a wave during a big wave surfing session at the Praia do Norte, or North beach, in Nazare, Portugal.
4
Workers remove stalks from red chilies at a farm on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India.
