Day in Photos

February 24, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An Emirati man walks with his camels across the Hameem desert, some 170 kilometers west of the Gulf Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
A man dressed as Uncle Sam walks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, outside Washington D.C.
A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India.
Workers carry a large Oscar statue up the red carpet as preparations continue for the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. The awards will be handed out Sunday.
