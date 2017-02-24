February 24, 2017

An Emirati man walks with his camels across the Hameem desert, some 170 kilometers west of the Gulf Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
A man dressed as Uncle Sam walks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, outside Washington D.C.
A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India.
Workers carry a large Oscar statue up the red carpet as preparations continue for the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. The awards will be handed out Sunday.
