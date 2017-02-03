Accessibility links

Day in Photos

February 3, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An elderly woman looks from her damaged apartment after artillery shook Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. Heavy shelling hit both government- and rebel-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine as fighting continued Friday.
A protester waves a large Romanian national flag during a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania.
Police officers patrol at the pyramid outside the Louvre museum in Paris, after a knife-wielding man shouting &quot;Allahu akbar&#39;&#39; attacked French soldiers in the area.
A migrant, covered with a thermal blanket, gazes at the sea aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms following a rescue operation near the coast of Libya in the central Mediterranean Sea.
