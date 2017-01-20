Accessibility links

January 20, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
President-elect Donald J. Trump arrives at the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Former President Barack Obama waves as he departs the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Kenyan artist Evans Yegon alias &quot;Yegonizer&quot; poses for a photograph in front of his paintings of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and U.S. President Barack Obama at his studio inside the GoDown Art Center in Nairobi.
A child leaves his handprint on a freshly painted wall, which was covered with graffiti associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang, during an operation aimed to erase gang-related graffiti at the El Bucaro settlement in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
