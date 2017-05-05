May 5, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Children take the Oath of Allegiance as they become U.S. citizens during a citizenship ceremony at The Bronx Zoo, in The Bronx borough of New York City. Thirty-two children, ranging in age from 5 to 13 years old, attended the ceremony and became citizens.
Iraqis buy books at an open-air market in the Baghdad to donate them to the University of Mosul's library, as part of an initiative to replenish the institution after its documents were destroyed by Islamic State fighters when they took the city.
A woman stands next to a damaged car at a supermarket parking bay in Valencia, Carabobo State, Venezuela, the day after anti-government protesters looted stores, set fire to cars and clashed with police.
Pedestrians and cyclists travel through a dust storm at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati in Allahabad, India.
