Day in Photos

December 25, 2016

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1

An Iraqi student dressed in a Santa Claus outfit distribute gifts to impoverished children outside their shanty home in the Shi'ite city of Najaf.

2

Representatives of different religions and officials light a candle of a Menorah during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec, 24, 2016.

3

A dye factory worker dries fabric in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh.

4

Residents sit in a truck after the local government implemented preemptive evacuations at Barangay Matnog, Daraga, Albay province, the Philippines, due to the approaching typhoon Nock-Ten.

