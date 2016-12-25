December 25, 2016

An Iraqi student dressed in a Santa Claus outfit distribute gifts to impoverished children outside their shanty home in the Shi'ite city of Najaf.
Representatives of different religions and officials light a candle of a Menorah during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec, 24, 2016.
A dye factory worker dries fabric in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Residents sit in a truck after the local government implemented preemptive evacuations at Barangay Matnog, Daraga, Albay province, the Philippines, due to the approaching typhoon Nock-Ten.
