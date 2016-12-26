December 26, 2016

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Tributes pour in from the music world after British pop superstar George Michael, who rose to fame with the duo Wham! and a string of smash hits including "Last Christmas", died aged 53. Michael died of apparent heart failure on Christmas Day at his home in Goring, a village on the River Thames in Oxfordshire, west of London, after an award-winning career spanning more than three decades.
Indian women throw flowers into the sea during a ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami at Marina Beach in Chennai.
Members of the Prizma Ensemble wearing bodysuits take part in a festival for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, in Jerusalem.
Children with traditional hair style play at the monastery compound in Set-Set-Yo village near old Bagan, Nyaung U district, central Myanmar.
