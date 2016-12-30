December 30, 2016

A woman sells "Happy New Year 2017" headwear on a shopping street in Sydney, Australia.
People wearing bear fur costumes dance during the annual bear ritual gathering in Comanesti, Romania.
Balloons are released into the sky as part of the year-end celebrations in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil.
A sculpture of a rooster that local media say bears resemblance to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is seen outside a shopping mall in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China.
