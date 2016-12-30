Accessibility links

December 30, 2016

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A woman sells &quot;Happy New Year 2017&quot; headwear on a shopping street in Sydney, Australia.
1

People wearing bear fur costumes dance during the annual bear ritual gathering in Comanesti, Romania.
2

Balloons are released into the sky as part of the year-end celebrations in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil.
3

A sculpture of a rooster that local media say bears resemblance to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is seen outside a shopping mall in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China.
4

