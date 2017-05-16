Demonstrations Outside White House as Trump, Erdogan Meet
Supporters and protesters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demonstrated in Lafayette Park outside the White House as U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Erdogan, in Washington on Tuesday.
1
Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan react to anti-Erdogan supporters on the other side of a line of police officers outside the White House in Washington, D.C., May 16, 2017.
2
A pro-Turkey demonstrator tries to rip a sign from the hands of a pro-Kurdish demonstrator outside the White House, where U.S. President Donald Trump was hosting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, May 16, 2017.
3
4
Protesters demonstrate outside the White House as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with U.S. President Donald Trump, May 16, 2017.