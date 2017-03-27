Trump Signs Bills Rolling Back Obama Regulations on Schools, Land Use and Labor

President Donald Trump signed four bills Monday that roll back what the White House calls "job-killing rules" and Washington "power grabs" instituted by former President Barack Obama.

They include regulations barring companies from getting federal contracts if they have a history of wage, labor or safety violations.

Trump called this a "blacklisting" rule that threatens American businesses and workers. "This rule made it too easy for trial lawyers to get rich by going after American companies and American workers who contract with the federal government."

He signed the bill in the White House in front of a group of female business owners.

Trump also signed three other measures — two of which the White House says put limits on how states assess school and teacher performance, and another that puts more land-management decisions in state hands.

"I will keep working with Congress, with every agency, and more important with the American people, until we eliminate every necessary job-killing regulation that we can find," the president said.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump has so far signed six bills getting rid of what he calls "unnecessary and burdensome rules," but alarming many Democrats who fear regulations protecting consumers, children and the environment will take big steps backward.

The president plans to sign an executive order Tuesday that would scrap Obama cuts in power plant emissions blamed for global warming.

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt says the president's actions are part of a "pro-growth and pro-environment approach."