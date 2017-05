Sur, a central district in Diyarbakir, which was destroyed in the monthslong clashes in 2015 between Turkish security forces and the youth branch of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), is finally being rebuilt. But some families are refusing to leave their homes, saying a state-sponsored subsidy is too low. Power and water to the district have been cut, and the families are struggling to live without electricity and having to carry water for their needs.

