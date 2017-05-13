Eurovision Song Contest 2017

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was the scene of the final of the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, the annual europop song fest that was expected to garner a television audience of some 200 million.
Salvador Sobral from Portugal, right, embraces his sister Luisa after performing the song "Amar pelos dois" following his win in the Final of the Eurovision Song Contest, in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 13, 2017.
Salvador Sobral from Portugal, right, performs the song "Amar pelos dois" with his sister Luisa after winning the Final of the Eurovision Song Contest, in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 13, 2017.
Jacques Houdek from Croatia is introduced during the Final for the Eurovision Song Contest, in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 13, 2017.
Ilinca featuring Alex Florea from Romania are introduced during the Final for the Eurovision Song Contest, in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 13, 2017.