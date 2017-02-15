February 15, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Women with flowers stand next to Belarusian military cadets holding portraits of soldiers who were killed during the Soviet war in Afghanistan, during a ceremony at memorial on the Island of Tears in Minsk.
Spectators watch a figure skater performing at the Paektusan Prize International Figure Skating Festival in Pyongyang, North Korea. The Paektusan Prize International Figure Skating Festival is held every year to celebrate Kim Jong-Il, the leader who oversaw the North's first nuclear tests.
Palestinian girls carry cardboards to shield them from the rain in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
This photograph released by Indian Space Research Organization shows its polar satellite launch vehicle lifting off from a launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
