February 2, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Phil's handler said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather.
2
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish, in southwest Britain.
3
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 1, 2017.
4
An Indonesian woman known as Linda (C) is helped by two Sharia officials after being caned for spending time in close proximity with a man who is not her husband, which is against Sharia law, in Banda Aceh.
Show comments