February 21, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A civilian who escaped Islamic State territory phones his family he left behind, in Abu Saif, Iraq. Iraqi forces advanced into the southern outskirts of Mosul in a push to drive Islamic State militants from the city&#39;s western half.
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria (R), who shot dead a wounded Palestinian assailant in March 2016, is embraced by his mother Oshra (L) at the start of his sentencing hearing in a military court in Tel Aviv.
Snow is seen in the moat surrounding the Forbidden City during a snowfall in Beijing, China.
A municipal guard fires tear gas at demonstrators during a protest against the state government in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 20, 2017. The protesters denounced a proposal to privatize the state&#39;s water and sewage company.
